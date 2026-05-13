TVS Motor Company reported 19.03% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 771.52 crore on 30.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,025.73 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 30.74% YoY to Rs 1,298.13 crore in Q4 FY26.

During the quarter under review, the operating EBITDA margin is at 13.1%, as against normalised EBITDA of 12.5% in Q4 2024-25, representing a YoY improvement of 60bps.

Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports and international business, rose 28% to 15.60 lakh units in Q4 FY26 from 12.16 lakh units in Q4 FY25.

Electric vehicle sales surged 51% to 1.15 lakh units during the quarter, compared with 0.76 lakh units in the year-ago period.