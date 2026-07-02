TVS Motor Company added 2.20% to Rs 3572.30 after the company recorded monthly sales growth of 47%, with sales of 590,003 units in June 2026 as against 402,001 units in June 2025.

The sales of two-wheelers increased by 47% to 565,417 units in June 2026 from 385,698 units in June 2025. Two-wheeler EVs sales increased multifold to 48,537 units in June 2026 from 14,400 units in June 2025.

Three-wheelers sales rose by 51% to 24,586 units in June 2026 from 16,303 units in June 2025.

Total International Business sales registered a growth of 47% year-on-year (YoY), selling 172,355 units in June 2026.