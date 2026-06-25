TVS Motor rolls out one million TVS iQubes since launch in 2020

TVS Motor Company announced the rollout of the one millionth TVS iQube from its manufacturing facility in Hosur.

Commenting on the milestone, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, The rollout of one million TVS iQubes reflects the scale at which electric mobility is becoming part of everyday life in India. The milestone is built on years of investment in engineering, innovation and manufacturing capabilities that have enabled us to build world-class electric mobility solutions designed and manufactured in India for the world. As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, it has a unique opportunity to emerge as a global leader in the future of mobility. At TVS Motor, we remain committed to advancing this vision through exciting and sustainable mobility solutions that strengthen India's position as a global mobility powerhouse."