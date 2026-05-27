TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 276.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.86% to Rs 980.94 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 276.33% to Rs 36.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.86% to Rs 980.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 818.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 245.61% to Rs 71.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 3643.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3253.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.