TVS Supply Chain Solutions has won a new business contract from VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) for managing their in-Plant warehousing and logistics function at their Eicher bus factory located in Baggad, Madhya Pradesh.

VECV is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles and associated with TVS SCS since 2006 for inplant logistics operations for their Truck Plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The new deal for VECV's bus plant is for a period of three years. This two-decade strong partnership has helped to create over 1200 job opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

