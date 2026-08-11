TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit declines 70.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.66% to Rs 3335.22 crore

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions declined 70.37% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.66% to Rs 3335.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2592.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3335.222592.316.746.83193.54325.2332.13194.7620.8570.37

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