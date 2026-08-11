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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit declines 70.37% in the June 2026 quarter

TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit declines 70.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.66% to Rs 3335.22 crore

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions declined 70.37% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.66% to Rs 3335.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2592.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3335.222592.31 29 OPM %6.746.83 -PBDT193.54325.23 -40 PBT32.13194.76 -84 NP20.8570.37 -70

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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