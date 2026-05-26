TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 3032.22 crore

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 3032.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2498.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 114.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 11002.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9995.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.