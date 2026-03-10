TVS Supply Chain Solutions to set up warehousing facility at Chennai FTWZ

To support Caterpillar's global supply chain from India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions announced that it is strengthening Caterpillar's global supply chains from India by setting up a 40,000 sq. ft. warehousing facility at the Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in Mannur Village, approximately 30 km from Chennai, India. The facility will enable parts procurement from multiple countries and support Caterpillar's manufacturing operations.

The TVS SCS Chennai FTWZ is strategically located along the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and offers strong connectivity to Chennai, Ennore, and Kamarajar ports, which together handle nearly 20 percent of India's container traffic. The facility reinforces the 'Make in India for the World' initiative and positions Caterpillar's India operations as a resilient and scalable base within their global supply network.