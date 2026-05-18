TVS VENU has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Jana Small Finance Bank through a combination of primary issuance of warrants and a secondary purchase for an equity ownership of up to 9.9% on a fully diluted basis, which includes 4.9% to be owned by TVS Motor Company, subject to all applicable approvals.

TVS VENU has a long-standing presence in India's financial services sector through TVS Credit Services, a leading Non-Banking Financial Companies offering consumer and retail loans to millions of customers across India. It has also signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% stake in PGIM India Asset Management. The investment in Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana) will allow for mutual collaboration in various areas for the long-term success of the Bank, subject to applicable laws.