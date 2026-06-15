Twenty Five South Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 4.98 crore

Net profit of Twenty Five South Realty reported to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 372.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.37% to Rs 28.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 195.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 45.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.