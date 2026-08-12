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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tyche Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tyche Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Sales decline 28.35% to Rs 9.10 crore

Net loss of Tyche Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.35% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.1012.70 -28 OPM %-18.5715.28 -PBDT0.573.71 -85 PBT-0.053.26 PL NP-0.042.43 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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