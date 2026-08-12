Tyche Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.35% to Rs 9.10 crore

Net loss of Tyche Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.35% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.1012.70-18.5715.280.573.71-0.053.26-0.042.43

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