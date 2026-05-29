Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 22.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.96% to Rs 16.20 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries rose 22.34% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.96% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.08% to Rs 6.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.08% to Rs 53.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.