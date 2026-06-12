Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 1787.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.63% to Rs 70.61 crore

Net profit of Tyger Home Finance Pvt rose 1787.72% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.63% to Rs 70.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 486.25% to Rs 31.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.92% to Rs 259.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.