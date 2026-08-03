Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 35.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 71.72 crore

Net profit of Tyger Home Finance Pvt rose 35.70% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 71.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.71.7258.3954.4853.427.995.947.565.535.554.09

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