Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 35.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 71.72 croreNet profit of Tyger Home Finance Pvt rose 35.70% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 71.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales71.7258.39 23 OPM %54.4853.42 -PBDT7.995.94 35 PBT7.565.53 37 NP5.554.09 36
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