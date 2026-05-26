Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Typhoon Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.43% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.