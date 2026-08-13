Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Typhoon Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.10 -20 OPM %37.5030.00 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
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