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Typhoon Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 377.78% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Typhoon Holdings remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 377.78% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.860.18 378 OPM %1.165.56 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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