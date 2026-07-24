Typhoon Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 377.78% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Typhoon Holdings remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 377.78% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.860.181.165.560.010.010.010.010.010.01

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