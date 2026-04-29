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Typhoon Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 2336.36% to Rs 5.36 crore

Typhoon Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2336.36% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 736.84% to Rs 6.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.360.22 2336 6.360.76 737 OPM %0.190 -0.795.26 - PBDT0.010 0 0.050.04 25 PBT0.010 0 0.050.04 25 NP00 0 0.030.03 0

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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