Tyre makers tumble as Brent crude boils amid West Asia tensions

Tyre stocks came under heavy selling pressure on Monday as a sharp jump in crude oil prices sparked worries about rising raw material costs for the sector.

Shares of JK Tyre & Industries plunged 8.25%, CEAT declined 5.07%, Apollo Tyres fell 4.3%, Balkrishna Industries slipped 4%, Goodyear India dropped 3.41%, while MRF lost around 3%.

The decline followed a steep spike in global crude prices, with oil moving closer to the $120 per barrel mark as supply disruptions intensified in the Middle East. Brent crude jumped as much as 28% to $118.73 per barrel, recording its sharpest intraday move since April 2020.

Supply pressures have increased after the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively shut, disrupting a key global energy route. The situation has forced major Gulf producers such as Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to scale back output as storage facilities approach capacity. Iraq has also reportedly begun cutting production. The energy market turmoil stems from escalating tensions in West Asia after US and Israeli strikes on Iran more than a week ago. The suspension of tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments, along with attacks on energy infrastructure, has driven a sharp rise in crude and natural gas prices.