Tyroon Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.01% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net Loss of Tyroon Tea Company reported to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.01% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.11% to Rs 35.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.