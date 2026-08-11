Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 1350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.82% to Rs 8.98 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 1350.00% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.82% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.985.698.24-14.941.440.341.160.081.160.08

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