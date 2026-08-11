Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 1350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.82% to Rs 8.98 croreNet profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 1350.00% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.82% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.985.69 58 OPM %8.24-14.94 -PBDT1.440.34 324 PBT1.160.08 1350 NP1.160.08 1350
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