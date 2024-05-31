Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U. H. Zaveri reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

U. H. Zaveri reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales rise 147.17% to Rs 5.24 crore

Net loss of U. H. Zaveri reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 147.17% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.69% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.21% to Rs 20.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.242.12 147 20.1713.89 45 OPM %-8.59-28.77 -1.691.66 - PBDT-0.360.68 PL 0.761.12 -32 PBT-0.370.66 PL 0.741.10 -33 NP-0.340.44 PL 0.650.83 -22

