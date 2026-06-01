U. H. Zaveri reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 124.43% to Rs 8.82 crore

Net profit of U. H. Zaveri reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 124.43% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.24% to Rs 43.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.