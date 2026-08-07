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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U. H. Zaveri reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

U. H. Zaveri reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 6.54 crore

Net profit of U. H. Zaveri remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.545.60 17 OPM %0.460.54 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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