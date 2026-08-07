U. H. Zaveri reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 6.54 croreNet profit of U. H. Zaveri remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.545.60 17 OPM %0.460.54 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
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