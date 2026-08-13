U P Hotels standalone net profit declines 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 29.94 croreNet profit of U P Hotels declined 17.18% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 29.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.9428.86 4 OPM %11.2217.67 -PBDT5.376.60 -19 PBT3.614.36 -17 NP2.703.26 -17
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