U P Hotels standalone net profit rises 17.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 50.78 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels rose 17.50% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 50.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.44% to Rs 32.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 161.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.