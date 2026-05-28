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U P Hotels standalone net profit rises 17.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 50.78 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels rose 17.50% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 50.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.44% to Rs 32.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 161.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.7849.19 3 161.76152.91 6 OPM %35.1732.22 -26.3327.57 - PBDT19.6918.43 7 49.4248.38 2 PBT19.3216.32 18 43.2039.71 9 NP14.3712.23 17 32.2429.73 8

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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