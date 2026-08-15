U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 6850.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.77% to Rs 25064.30 croreNet Loss of U.P. Power Corporation reported to Rs 6850.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7665.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 25064.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22226.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25064.3022226.95 13 OPM %-27.34-34.54 -PBDT-6849.65-7663.93 11 PBT-6850.85-7665.29 11 NP-6850.85-7665.29 11
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