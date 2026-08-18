U.S. Stocks Edge Lower as Rising Oil Prices and Treasury Yields Pressure Markets

S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq retreat from record highs while surging crude prices fuel inflation worries and interest rate hike concerns.

U.S. stocks edged further from their record heights on Monday after rising oil prices cranked up the pressure on inflation and financial markets.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% but remains near its all-time high set Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 272 points (0.5%) and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3%.

Last month alone, Brent zigzagged between $72 and $102 as hopes rose and fell that the United States and Iran could reach a deal that would allow oil tankers to freely exit the Persian Gulf again.

A report last week said that shoppers surprisingly spent less at U.S. retailers last month than in June and CEOs for retailers could give color this week on what theyre seeing. L3Harris Technologies fell 4.6% after the defense company said Christopher Kubasik stepped down as its CEO and chairman. Alphabet dipped 0.5% even though Berkshire Hathaway said it increased its investment in Googles parent company, along with several homebuilders. Constellation Brands fell 6.2% after Berkshire said it sold all its holdings in the seller of Modelo beer and Robert Mondavi wine. In stock markets abroad, indexes dipped in Europe following a stronger finish in Asia. Tokyos Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% after a report said Japans economy grew at a slower pace in the April-June quarter than economists expected. Indexes jumped 1.3% in Hong Kong and 1.4% in Shanghai for some of the worlds biggest moves.