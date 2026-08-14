Wall Street climbs to all-time highs following better-than-expected wholesale inflation data and falling oil prices, easing pressure on the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. stock market rose to an all-time high Thursday following the latest sign that inflation is getting less bad. Stocks also got a lift from easing oil prices in their latest yo-yo move.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% and topped its prior record set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 69 points (0.1%) and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.8%. Wall Street relaxed after a report showed prices at the U.S. wholesale level were 4.7% higher last month than a year earlier while it was not as high as Junes 5.5% inflation rate at the wholesale level and it was slightly better than economists expected.

Oil prices eased back on Thursday, helping to limit worries about inflation. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil fell 2.1% to $87.07. Its been swinging sharply recently and pinballed between $72 and $102 last month as hopes rose and fell that a deal in the war could allow oil tankers to freely exit the Middle East again and deliver crude worldwide. If inflation continues to trend that way, the Federal Reserve could decide to hold off on hikes to interest rates. Fed officials are split on whether they should have already begun hiking interest rates yet still Thursdays report followed a similar update on inflation at the U.S. consumer level the day before, has traders now betting on just a 35% chance that the Fed will raise the federal funds rate at its next meeting in September. Any increase by the Fed would be the first in more than three years. Lower mortgage rates could also drive more activity in the housing market and the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week for the first time in six weeks.

Stocks in the real-estate industry climbed to some of the markets bigger gains. When interest rates are lower and bonds are paying less in yield, the dividends that many real-estate investment trusts pay look more attractive. AvalonBay Communities which owns apartments across the country, rose 2.3%. Homebuilder D.R. Horton added 2.8%. Fossil Group climbed 5.9% after the seller of watches and jewelry became one of the latest companies to report better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Cisco Systems fell 8.4% even though the tech giant reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than Wall Street expected.

In stock markets abroad, indexes dipped in Europe following a mixed finish in Asia. South Koreas Kospi again had one of the worlds biggest moves and jumped 3.6%. Seoul has been at the center of the worlds swings for artificial-intelligence stocks because its market is dominated by two tech giants, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Treasury yields sank in the bond market which eases pressure on stocks and other investments. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.65% from 4.68% late Wednesday and from 4.72% on Monday, though its still well above its 3.97% level from before the war with Iran sent oil and gasoline prices surging.