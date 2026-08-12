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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U.S. Stocks Slide and Oil Prices Swing Amid Ongoing Conflict with Iran

U.S. Stocks Slide and Oil Prices Swing Amid Ongoing Conflict with Iran

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Wall Street dips slightly as volatile crude markets fuel inflation concerns, while investors await upcoming government data to gauge the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move.

U.S. stocks slipped a bit further from their records Tuesday, while oil prices kept swinging on uncertainty about when the war with Iran will allow crude to flow freely again.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% for a second modest drop since setting its all-time high on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 184 points (0.3%) and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.6%.

The oil market price for a barrel of Brent crude briefly jumped above $90 in the morning before falling back below $87. It eventually settled at $88.91, up 1.4% from Monday. Last month alone, Brents price veered between $72 and $102 per barrel. Higher oil prices make inflation worse and theyve sent the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline to $4.01, according to AAA. Thats up from less than $3.14 a year ago, though its down from last weeks nearly $4.09.

The U.S. government will release the latest monthly reading on inflation. Economists expect it to show inflation remains high but that it decelerated to 3.4% in July from 3.5% in June. That could help the Federal Reserve whose members are notably split on whether they should be raising the countrys interest rates to keep a lid on inflation.

On Holding dropped 20.3% even though the Swiss sneaker company reported a better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It gave a forecast for upcoming revenue that fell short of analysts expectations while didnt want to slash prices to drum up more sales. Aramark rallied 8.5% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Cardinal Health added 1.3% after topping analysts profit expectations for the spring.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed in Europe and Asia. Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 1.1% for one of the worlds bigger moves.

Treasury yields have jumped since the war with Iran because of higher oil prices and worries about inflation, sending long-term mortgage rates to their highest levels in a year. The 10-year Treasury yield eased back Tuesday, falling to 4.69% from 4.72% late Monday. But it remains well above its 3.97% level from before the war with Iran.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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