U.S. Stocks Tick Up as Oil Eases on Hopes for Iran Deal; Nvidia Leads Gains

Markets trimmed June losses after a late rally: S&P 500 +0.8%, Dow set a record, Nasdaq +1.5%; Brent falls on Doha talks, 10‑yr yield edges up to 4.44% amid Fed rate worries and a weak yen.

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday and trimmed their losses in what had been a rocky June. The S&P 500 gained 0.8%, though it still fell to its first losing month following two fabulous ones. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 136 points (0.3%) to its record and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.5%.

In the oil market, prices eased after two U.S. envoys arrived in Qatar for talks with mediators about the implementation of an initial deal to end the war in Iran. The Americans will not be having direct negotiations with Iranian diplomats while in Doha. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, erased an early, modest rise and fell 1.3% to $72.95. The hope is that an end to the war will restore full access to the Strait of Hormuz, allowing oil tankers to move more crude and lower its price. Expensive oil has already sent inflation jumping around the world, which in turn has raised worries that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may have to raise interest rates. Higher rates would keep a lid on inflation, but they would also slow economic growth and hurt prices for investments.

The economy seems to be rumbling along, even though U.S. households are still feeling sour about it. A report released in the morning said that U.S. employers were advertising many more job openings at the end of May than economists expected, the latest signal that the job market remains resilient while a second report said that confidence among U.S. consumers improved by less than economists expected. More Americans are saying its hard to get a job, according to a survey by the Conference Board, even with data suggesting continued hiring. AI stocks were firmer Tuesday and Nvidia was the strongest force lifting the S&P 500 after rising 2.6% and trimming its loss for the month. That was even though the majority of stocks within the index fell Tuesday. Microsoft which is investing heavily in AI, rose 1.2% to cut its loss for the month to 17.2%. Oracle slipped 0.8% to widen its drop for June to 35.1%. Concentrix tumbled 11.2% after the technology company reported profit and revenue for the latest quarter that were just shy of analysts expectations.

In stock markets abroad, indexes rose across much of Europe and Asia. Germanys DAX returned 1.5%, and South Koreas Kospi climbed 1% for two of the worlds bigger gains. Japans Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% as the value of the Japanese yen dropped near its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in 40 years. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.44% from 4.38% late Monday. U.S. government bonds are paying much higher yields than their Japanese counterparts and the possibility of rate hikes by the Fed is putting more pressure on the yen. Speculation is rising that Japans government may try to prop up the yens value but Japans finance minister said only that the government was ready to respond appropriately whenever necessary.