U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 228.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 180.73% to Rs 59.57 croreNet profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 228.64% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 180.73% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.5721.22 181 OPM %43.7339.26 -PBDT26.018.60 202 PBT25.708.12 217 NP19.625.97 229
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