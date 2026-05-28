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Ucal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.38% to Rs 233.47 crore

Net Loss of Ucal reported to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.38% to Rs 233.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 33.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 837.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 802.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales233.47198.90 17 837.82802.29 4 OPM %1.18-1.81 -4.214.96 - PBDT-2.04-6.91 70 10.6832.47 -67 PBT-11.22-17.24 35 -25.97-8.44 -208 NP-13.15-20.58 36 -33.32-16.28 -105

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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