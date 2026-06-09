Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 57.29% to Rs 48.05 crore

Net profit of Udayshivakumar Infra reported to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 57.29% to Rs 48.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.91% to Rs 211.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 289.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales48.05112.49 -57 211.33289.13 -27 OPM %36.07-5.71 -6.990.94 - PBDT18.32-2.71 LP 9.362.57 264 PBT16.04-6.29 LP 0.39-7.23 LP NP13.35-6.25 LP 1.66-7.21 LP

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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