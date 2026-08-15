Buzzing :

Sapta Dhara RoadMapAI skills trainingFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationSebi Bond platform rulesScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 20.48% to Rs 46.25 crore

Net profit of Udayshivakumar Infra reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.48% to Rs 46.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.2558.16 -20 OPM %15.31-10.11 -PBDT4.65-8.10 LP PBT2.44-10.31 LP NP2.46-7.73 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VCU Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Axis Max Life Insurance standalone net profit rises 21.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Konndor Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Surya Chakra Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Next Story