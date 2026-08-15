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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uflex consolidated net profit rises 629.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Uflex consolidated net profit rises 629.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:39 AM IST
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Sales rise 35.52% to Rs 5201.23 crore

Net profit of Uflex rose 629.63% to Rs 423.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.52% to Rs 5201.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3837.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5201.233837.90 36 OPM %17.0911.82 -PBDT704.38276.06 155 PBT491.3789.34 450 NP423.3358.02 630

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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