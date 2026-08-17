UFlex soared 17.18% to Rs 572.30 after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 performance.

On a consolidated basis, net profit increased 629.6% YoY and 116% QoQ to Rs 423.3 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 37.6% YoY and 32.3% QoQ to Rs 5,366 crore.

Profit before tax increased 426% YoY and 129.3% QoQ to Rs 490.5 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenditure increased 29.22% YoY and 27.48% QoQ to Rs 469.04 crore in Q1 FY27. Raw material consumed increased 29.49% YoY to Rs 306.32 crore. Employee expenses increased 25.03% YoY to Rs 47.55 crore. Interest expense increased 8.80% YoY to Rs 21.63 crore. Depreciation increased 14.08% YoY to Rs 21.30 crore.

EBITDA increased 92.1% YoY and 46.8% QoQ to Rs 919.8 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA margin stood at 17%, compared with 12.2% in Q1 FY26 and 15.3% in Q4 FY26. Normalized EBITDA increased 78.2% YoY and 37% QoQ to Rs 837.3 crore. Packaging films, including chips, revenue increased 48.8% YoY and 62.6% QoQ to Rs 3,687.9 crore, accounting for 68.3% of total revenue. Value-added products revenue increased 18% YoY but declined 6.1% QoQ to Rs 1,678.2 crore. Within value-added products, packaging revenue increased 17.6% YoY to Rs 1,325.7 crore, while engineering revenue rose 55.1% YoY to Rs 139.9 crore. Other value-added products revenue increased 3.8% YoY to Rs 212.6 crore.

The company said growth was driven by operating leverage, stronger realisations, improved product mix and forex gains. It also highlighted improved volumes, higher capacity utilisation and enhanced operating efficiencies across key markets. UFlex commissioned a 39,600 MTPA recycling facility in Noida Sector 155 and an 80-million-unit WPP bags facility in Mexico during the quarter. The upcoming Egypt aseptic packaging facility is expected to further expand its global manufacturing footprint. The company said higher utilisation, localised sourcing and a shift towards value-added packaging films will remain key growth themes. It expects some normalisation in Q2 from the exceptionally strong realisations seen in Q1, while maintaining that its underlying growth trajectory remains intact.