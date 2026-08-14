Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 21Lalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 39.29% in the June 2026 quarter

UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 39.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 20.70% to Rs 25.01 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries declined 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.70% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.0131.54 -21 OPM %2.562.41 -PBDT0.390.52 -25 PBT0.240.37 -35 NP0.170.28 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Castora Agri Commodities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

JPT Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 110.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Starlite Components reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

Next Story