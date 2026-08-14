UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 39.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.70% to Rs 25.01 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries declined 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.70% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.0131.542.562.410.390.520.240.370.170.28

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