UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 39.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.70% to Rs 25.01 croreNet profit of UFM Industries declined 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.70% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.0131.54 -21 OPM %2.562.41 -PBDT0.390.52 -25 PBT0.240.37 -35 NP0.170.28 -39
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