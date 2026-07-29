UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit declines 13.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 110.69 croreNet profit of UFO Moviez India declined 13.50% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 110.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales110.69106.63 4 OPM %16.0115.84 -PBDT18.4218.99 -3 PBT7.958.90 -11 NP5.646.52 -13
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