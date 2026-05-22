UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.19% to Rs 133.22 crore

Net profit of UFO Moviez India reported to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.19% to Rs 133.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.56% to Rs 24.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 482.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.