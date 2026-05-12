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Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 23.78% to Rs 389.49 crore

Net profit of Ugar Sugar Works declined 10.42% to Rs 45.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.78% to Rs 389.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 511.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 1484.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1329.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales389.49511.00 -24 1484.261329.83 12 OPM %18.1611.27 -6.973.04 - PBDT56.5752.00 9 49.975.39 827 PBT46.4045.00 3 16.73-22.11 LP NP45.7651.08 -10 13.61-16.25 LP

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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