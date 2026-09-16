UGRO Capital raises Rs 380 cr via long term institutional funding

UGRO Capital has raised Rs 380 crore through the issuance of 38,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable and transferable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), fully subscribed by Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO), the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank.

This is FMO's third investment in UGRO Capital in under three years, following NCD investments of Rs 250 crore in December 2023 and Rs 260 crore in February 2025. The five-year tenor of the new instrument matches the long duration secured lending that UGRO extends to small businesses in Tier-3 towns and beyond, and reflects FMO's assessment of the Company's credit discipline, governance and measured social impact.