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Ugro Capital standalone net profit declines 27.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.03% to Rs 487.96 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital declined 27.13% to Rs 29.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.03% to Rs 487.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 403.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.23% to Rs 113.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.53% to Rs 1766.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1395.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales487.96403.18 21 1766.241395.90 27 OPM %59.4460.12 -59.8659.55 - PBDT69.0870.46 -2 228.95249.49 -8 PBT41.6957.22 -27 160.65203.11 -21 NP29.5540.55 -27 113.37143.93 -21

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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