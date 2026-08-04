Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 77.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 417.41 croreNet profit of Ugro Capital rose 77.88% to Rs 60.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 417.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 414.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales417.41414.00 1 OPM %64.6862.44 -PBDT58.4060.95 -4 PBT48.6648.17 1 NP60.7134.13 78
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