Ujaas Energy standalone net profit rises 30.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.34% to Rs 3.03 croreNet profit of Ujaas Energy rose 30.52% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.34% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.032.65 14 OPM %-92.08-122.26 -PBDT4.383.27 34 PBT4.263.17 34 NP3.252.49 31
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