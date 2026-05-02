Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujaas Energy standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Ujaas Energy standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 27.41% to Rs 5.64 crore

Net profit of Ujaas Energy rose 40.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.41% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.29% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.23% to Rs 16.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.647.77 -27 16.6426.94 -38 OPM %-9.937.98 --23.5616.37 - PBDT0.63-1.77 LP 5.3111.53 -54 PBT0.51-1.89 LP 4.8311.03 -56 NP0.420.30 40 3.168.85 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhruva Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 48.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 24.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit rises 19.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit declines 28.71% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story