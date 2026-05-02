Ujaas Energy standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.41% to Rs 5.64 crore

Net profit of Ujaas Energy rose 40.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.41% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.29% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.23% to Rs 16.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.