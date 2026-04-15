Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujjivan Small Finance Bank slips after RBI returns universal bank application

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank slips after RBI returns universal bank application

Image
Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 3.22% to Rs 58.40 after the Reserve Bank of India returned the lender's application for transition to a universal bank.

In its communication dated 13 April 2026, the RBI acknowledged the banks progress in diversifying its loan portfolio but noted that further improvement is required. The regulator has advised the bank to reapply once it demonstrates a more diversified loan mix.

The development delays Ujjivans plans to transition into a universal bank, a move that would have allowed it to expand its product offerings and scale operations beyond the small finance bank framework.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a Scheduled Commercial Bank serving ~99.6 lakh customers through 777 branches across 339 districts in 26 states and Union Territories, supported by robust digital channels. The bank offers a diversified portfolio spanning across affordable housing, MSME, agri, vehicle, gold, micro-mortgage, FIG, and microfinance (group and individual) loans. As of 31 December 2025, Ujjivan's gross loan book stood at Rs 37,057 crore, with deposits of Rs 42,223 crore and a net worth of Rs 6,519 crore.

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit surged 70.98% to Rs 185.72 crore on 16.12% increase in total income to Rs 2,047.40 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elecon Engineering posts PAT of Rs 108 crore in Q4; order book rises to Rs 1,292 crore

Sensex settles 1,264 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,200 level

Unemployment rate edges up to 5.1% in Mar-26compared to 4.9 in previous month

Nifty April futures trade at discount

Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 95.90% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story