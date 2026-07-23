Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 206.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 206.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 25.08% to Rs 2024.92 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 206.67% to Rs 316.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 25.08% to Rs 2024.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1618.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income2024.921618.84 25 OPM %49.5040.12 -PBDT420.74135.54 210 PBT420.74135.54 210 NP316.54103.22 207

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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