Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 206.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.08% to Rs 2024.92 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 206.67% to Rs 316.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 25.08% to Rs 2024.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1618.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2024.921618.8449.5040.12420.74135.54420.74135.54316.54103.22

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