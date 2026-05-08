Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 238.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.39% to Rs 1878.36 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 238.13% to Rs 281.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 19.39% to Rs 1878.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1573.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.61% to Rs 692.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 726.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 9.08% to Rs 6931.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6354.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.