Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 37.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.98% to Rs 79.36 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) declined 37.06% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.98% to Rs 79.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.79.3660.133.626.001.822.721.422.351.071.70

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